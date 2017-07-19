Michigan officer fatally shoots suspect during altercation

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) – Police in eastern Michigan say an officer fatally shot a man during an altercation following a traffic stop, and that a second officer was shot during the incident.

Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl says the man was pulled over Wednesday on suspicion of drunken driving. Pussehl says that as the officers tried to adjust the man’s handcuffs, the man attacked at least one of the officers. One officer opened fire.

Pussehl says it wasn’t immediately clear who shot the officer or whether the man had a gun. He says the officer who was shot was struck in the upper right arm and is expected to recover.

The names of the man and officers haven’t been released.

Pussehl says the investigation has been turned over to Michigan State Police.