MSU has crowds Mo-o-o-ving for free ice cream

Photo: Mlive.com Mark Bugnaski / Kalamazoo Gazette

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – An annual event returns to the campus of Michigan State University today.

MSU is again luring-in crowds with the promise of free ice cream so it can teach them about Michigan’s dairy industry.

“The Great Dairy Adventure” has been going on for 20 years and it’ll take place at the MSU Pavillion from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today.

If you go you’ll get the chance to milk a cow, meet some baby calves, make some hands-on crafts and learn how Michigan dairy products are made.

The event will include some student-athletes from MSU and Sparty himself.

And there will be free samples of dairy foods, like yogurt, cheese and ice cream.

That sounds perfect on a hot day like today.

The entire event, including parking, is free.

