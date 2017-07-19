Michigan’s unemployment rate is at its lowest in 17 years

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Rick Snyder issued the following statement after the announcement that statewide unemployment dropped to 3.8 percent in June:

“Not only is statewide unemployment once again below the national average – it’s Michigan’s lowest rate recorded since August 2000. This is another exciting step on the path toward our future as Michigan’s reinvention continues. We’re going to keep that momentum going now as we continue to build and educate our workforce and create more and better jobs.”

The Michigan jobless rate in June 2017 was a full percentage point below the state’s June 2016 rate of 4.8 percent. The national jobless rate declined by a half percentage point over this period. The state’s unemployment rate in June was six-tenths of a percentage point below the national rate. The U.S. jobless rate edged up by one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.4 percent in June.

Since June 2016, total employment rose in Michigan by 95,000 or 2.1 percent, while the number of unemployed fell by 46,000 or 19.7 percent, both of which compared favorably to the U.S. as a whole.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s