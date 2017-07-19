Michigan’s unemployment rate is at its lowest in 17 years

LANSING, Mich. – Gov. Rick Snyder issued the following statement after the announcement that statewide unemployment dropped to 3.8 percent in June:

“Not only is statewide unemployment once again below the national average – it’s Michigan’s lowest rate recorded since August 2000. This is another exciting step on the path toward our future as Michigan’s reinvention continues. We’re going to keep that momentum going now as we continue to build and educate our workforce and create more and better jobs.”

The Michigan jobless rate in June 2017 was a full percentage point below the state’s June 2016 rate of 4.8 percent. The national jobless rate declined by a half percentage point over this period. The state’s unemployment rate in June was six-tenths of a percentage point below the national rate. The U.S. jobless rate edged up by one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.4 percent in June.

Since June 2016, total employment rose in Michigan by 95,000 or 2.1 percent, while the number of unemployed fell by 46,000 or 19.7 percent, both of which compared favorably to the U.S. as a whole.