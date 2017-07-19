Michigan unemployment hits 17-year low

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The unemployment rate in Michigan is now lower than it has been in 17 years.

The jobless rate fell to 3.8 percent in June, a full percentage point from June 2018.

Governor Rick Snyder hailed the news, saying “this is another exciting step on the path toward our future as Michigan’s reinvention continues.”

Nationally the jobless rate climbed slightly higher, up one-tenth of a percentage point in June.

Since June 2016, total employment rose in Michigan by 95,000, while the number of unemployed fell by 46,000.