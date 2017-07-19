Michigan unemployment hits 17-year low

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The unemployment rate in Michigan is now lower than it has been in 17 years.

The jobless rate fell to 3.8 percent in June, a full percentage point from June 2018.

Governor Rick Snyder hailed the news, saying “this is another exciting step on the path toward our future as Michigan’s reinvention continues.”

Nationally the jobless rate climbed slightly higher, up one-tenth of a percentage point in June.

Since June 2016, total employment rose in Michigan by 95,000, while the number of unemployed fell by 46,000.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s