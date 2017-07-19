Man drowns at nudist resort in Hillsdale County

WHEATLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Police are investigating a deadly drowning at a nudist resort in Hillsdale County.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at the Cherry Lane Nudist Resort on North Adams Road in Wheatland Township.

According to Michigan State Police, a resort guest may have suffered a medical incident in the pool that caused an accidental drowning.

Other guests found him and attempted to revive him before paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as a 49-year-old man from Adrian.

His name has not been released.

6 News reached out to the nudist resort to find out what they had to say about the drowning but they did not want to comment.