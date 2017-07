LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police are attempting to identify two subjects in the picture above. Both are suspects in an attempted armed robbery that occurred today at 7:00 a.m. in the 2400 block of E. Michigan. A weapon was indicated and both appear to be in their late teens.

Contact Police if you have information on this crime or the suspects:

Lansing Police Department: 517-483-4600

CRIME STOPPERS: 517-483-7867