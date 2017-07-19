It’s National Hot Dog Day!

(WLNS) – You might have overlooked this important day on your calendar but this is National Hot Dog Day.

How could you have overlooked the one day of the year dedicated to celebrating those handfuls of tasty delights?

The hot dog has an illustrious history going back to its invention in the German city of Frankfort and dubbed a “frankfurter”.

Earlier this month competitive eater Joey Chestnut ate 72 Nathan’s hot dogs in ten minutes at the annual hot dog eating contest at Coney Island.

Today the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council will host the annual hot dog luncheon on Capitol Hill.

There are some places where you can get deals on dogs today:

Burger King: Participating BK locations are selling classic grilled hot dogs for 79 cents each throughout the entire month of July—which is National Hot Dog Month, of course.

Dog Haus: Customers get one free hot dog on Wednesday when one hot dog is purchased at regular price.

Hot Dog on a Stick: Each customer can get an original turkey dog for free on Wednesday. Turkey dogs are also priced at $1 each every Tuesday in July.

Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries: Hot dogs are available at the special price of 99 cents each on Wednesday. Limit two 99-cent hot dogs per customer.

Love’s Travel Stop: Show the barcode that’s displayed in this link to your server, and you’ll get a free hot dog at a Love’s Travel Stop on Wednesday.

Philly Pretzel Factory: Pretzel dogs are priced at just $1 apiece on Wednesday.

Pilot Flying J: Show the linked coupon for a free hot dog at participating Pilot travel centers, from July 19 to July 26. You can also find the offer at Pilot Flying J’s Facebook page.

Sonic Drive-In: All-American & Chili Cheese Coney dogs are $1 each on Wednesday.