Ingham Co. Sheriff announces changes in immigration detention policy

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – There is a change today in the way the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office handles immigration violations.

Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth says that “the department will no longer extend custody of individuals beyond the original booking and detention periods of the original charge and bail on any administrative warrant/ICE detainer issued by an ICE official without accompanying proper judicial authority.”

He adds that the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office will cooperate with all law enforcement agencies to protect the community and “immigration violations are civil (not criminal) in nature, and between the individual and the United States Government.”

Sheriff Wriggelsworth said that his office is in regular contact with ICE when the county has someone jailed with an ICE hold.

He said ICE will be contacted as the jailed person’s release date nears, so ICE can plan accordingly.