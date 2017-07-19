Gretchen Driskell to make another bid for 7th Congressional seat

By Published:

(WLNS) – Former Saline mayor Gretchen Driskell is making another run at the 7th Congressional District and Republican incumbent Rep. Tim Walberg.

She announced her candidacy today in Saline and in Delta Township.

Driskell, who has also served as a Saline city councilmember, mayor and two-term state representative, was defeated handily by Walberg in November of last year after a long campaign.

She says she is an advocate for small businesses, working families, public education and the environment.

The 7th District includes all of Monroe, Lenawee, Hillsdale, Branch, Jackson and Eaton Counties, as well as western Washtenaw County.

