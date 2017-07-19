GAME OVER: MSU “oversold” hoops floor sections

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Bad news for MSU basketball fans who were hoping to take home a piece of Spartan basketball history.

Last week we told you about a sale at the MSU Surplus Store where you could buy a 4-foot square section of the school’s practice court floor for $20.

That sale was closed after an hour but officials said they would have more pieces for sale online.

They now say that they oversold their supply of boards.

That means if you don’t already have yours you won’t be getting one anytime soon.