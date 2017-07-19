Flip-flop fugitives: Lansing Police seeking attempted robbery suspects

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing Police are looking for two men they say attempted to rob an eastside convenience store this morning.

Police say they two walked into the Quality Dairy on the 2400 block of East Michigan at 7:00 a.m. today.

One of the suspects approached an employee and indicated he had a weapon and demanded money.

The employee refused and the two suspects ran out of the store.

Police describe the two as:

Suspect #1:

Black male in his teens, 5’8” 170 lbs. wearing a green sweatshirt with writing on the front, black shorts, flip flops.

Suspect #2:

Light skin black male in his teens, medium build wearing a black sweatshirt and black shorts, with flip flops and blue socks.

No one was injured during the robbery attempt.

If you have any information about the two suspects you are asked to contact the Lansing Police at 517-483-4600.