FBI Assist in Lansing Hate Crime Investigation

LANSING, MI — The Lansing Police Department announced they’re investigating an alleged hate crime committed earlier this month.

On July 5th Lansing Police responded to the corner of Denver Avenue and Cedar Street, that’s where first responders found a 48-year-old Hispanic man who had been beaten. The man told police that he had been attacked by two white men.

Police say they also found a note with the man at the scene, which prompted them to launch a hate crime investigation.

An FBI sketch artist created a composite sketch of one of the suspects.

If you recognize the man in this picture you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at (517) 483-STOP , and remember you can remain anonymous.