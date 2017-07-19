Father convicted of killing daughter to be sentenced today

Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It’s sentencing day for a Lansing man convicted in the death of his 8-month old daughter.

According to Lansing Police, officers were called to the 1300 block of Lansing Avenue in April of last year for reports of a child, not breathing.

The little girl was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

After an investigation police determined “foul play” was involved and prosecutors charged the girl’s father, Tatum Cole, with “open murder.”

Earlier this year a jury found Cole guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter and Child Abuse.

He’ll be sentenced this morning.

6 News will have a crew in the courtroom for the judge’s decision and update you online and on 6 News.

