Detroit businessman eyeing US Senate seat

By Published:
Courtesy photo

DETROIT (WLNS) – A Detroit businessman is considering taking on US Senator Debbie Stabenow in the November 20128 election.

John James has formed an exploratory committee to consider running against the Democratic senator.

Stabenow was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2000.

James is a 2004 West Point graduate and combat veteran.

According to his online biography, he returned to the family business after eight years of military service.

“Revenue has more than tripled and 100 jobs have been created under my leadership as President of our supply-chain logistics company. I understand how to create jobs and the importance of economic opportunity,” said James.

He labels himself as a conservative Republican.

James is married and he and his wife have two sons.

They live in Farmington Hills.

