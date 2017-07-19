Deaths of 9 in Arizona raise questions about flood warnings

By Published:
Volunteer rescuers from Navajo County begin searching for a missing 27-year-old man in Tonto National Forest, Ariz., Monday, July 17, 2017. The man was swept downriver with more than a dozen others when floodwaters inundated the area on Saturday. (AP Photo/Angie Wang)

TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (AP) – The search for a man who was swept away in a flash flood that killed nine others at a swimming hole in central Arizona heads into its third day Wednesday.

Meanwhile, there are questions about whether the government should have done more to warn the public about the dangers of floodwaters in wilderness areas.

The nine people who died and a man who remains missing were swept away Saturday after a torrent of water from a thunderstorm upstream roared through the Tonto National Forest.

Officials say members of an extended family who died in the flood had no warning about the approaching surge of water.

There is no system currently in place to specifically warn people about the potential dangers of flash floods at the Tonto National Forest.

