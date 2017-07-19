Crime Stoppers: 3 attempts to identify, 1 wanted for a felony

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance to identify and to help find two people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured left to right.

Attempt to identify:

A bank robbery occurred during the afternoon hours on June 28, 2017. Police are trying to identify the individual involved in the robbery. Police are also trying to locate a vehicle that was in the area. The vehicle is a red or maroon 2002-2004 Ford Focus four door hatchback with a black driver’s side front fender and a black hood. Anyone with information involving the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Attempt to identify:

During the early morning hours of Thursday July 13, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of East Michigan Avenue for an Armed Robbery. The suspect was described as a black male, 6 feet tall, and approximately 150 pounds with long black dread locks. Anyone with information regarding this robbery should contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Attempt to identify:

During the late evening hours of Wednesday July 5, officers were dispatched to the area of Cedar Street and Denver Avenue for an Assault involving two suspects. One suspect was described as a white

male, 20‐30 years of age, 5’6”‐5’10”, approximately 160 pounds with a skinny frame, short light brown hair, and with acne on his cheeks. NOTE: This composite drawing is an artist’s rendering of an unknown suspect, produced from a witness description. It should be viewed as an approximation of the suspect’s appearance, rather than an exact likeness. Anyone with information regarding this Assault should contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483‐STOP.

Wanted for a felony offense:

Dexter Darnell Benning Jr is a 29-year-old white male who stands 5’5″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Benning Jr.has a Felony Warrant for sexual assault out of the City of Lansing.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.