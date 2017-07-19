Authorities search amid investigation into missing woman

By Published:

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) – Authorities are searching a park as part of an investigation into the disappearance of a Detroit-area woman and asking the public to keep an eye out for potential evidence.

Danielle Stislicki, 28, of Farmington Hills was reported missing in December after last being seen leaving her job in Southfield. Law enforcement officials including police and other agencies converged Wednesday morning on Hines Park in Livonia for the search.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Chuck Nebus says investigators don’t believe Stislicki is alive. An investigation into a 30-year-old man charged in June following a sexual assault at the park prompted the search.

Police want people to keep an eye out for Stislicki’s blue coat, black shirt, jeans and boots. They also want people to watch for a tan and brown striped comforter.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s