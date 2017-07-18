Skubick: Mark Bernstein will not run for governor

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – All of the indications seem to point to Mark Bernstein running for governor, the indications are wrong.

Quote “I will not run for governor” and Mr. Bernstein notified Gretchen Whitmer, who is running, the Democrat from East Lansing, that he’s out of this contest and he will endorse her.

He concluded this is not the time for an expensive and devisive Democratic primary so he is not getting in the race.

But this decision was really based on family, two young children and a wife who is really reluctant for him to run, and so he wont.

