Skubick: Mark Bernstein will not run for governor

By Published: Updated:
Photo: Bernstein Law

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – All of the indications seem to point to Mark Bernstein running for governor, the indications are wrong.

Quote “I will not run for governor” and Mr. Bernstein notified Gretchen Whitmer, who is running, the Democrat from East Lansing, that he’s out of this contest and he will endorse her.

He concluded this is not the time for an expensive and devisive Democratic primary so he is not getting in the race.

But this decision was really based on family, two young children and a wife who is really reluctant for him to run, and so he wont.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News tonight.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s