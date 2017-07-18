Register with the National Do Not Call Registry to stop unwanted calls

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The National Do Not Call Registry is through the Federal Trade Commission. By registering your phone online or over the phone, you can reduce the number of unwanted calls that reach you.

To register, go to wwww.donotcall.gov or call 1-888-382-1222 from the phone you want to register. It’s an easy process, all you need to do is provide your phone number and an email address.

If you register online, you’ll receive a confirmation email that you must confirm within 72 hours to complete your registration.

To learn more about the Registry, watch above.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s