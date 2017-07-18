Register with the National Do Not Call Registry to stop unwanted calls

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The National Do Not Call Registry is through the Federal Trade Commission. By registering your phone online or over the phone, you can reduce the number of unwanted calls that reach you.

To register, go to wwww.donotcall.gov or call 1-888-382-1222 from the phone you want to register. It’s an easy process, all you need to do is provide your phone number and an email address.

If you register online, you’ll receive a confirmation email that you must confirm within 72 hours to complete your registration.

