Local reaction to GOP healthcare plan stalling

WLNS – An update now on the future of healthcare in our country; Republican’s plans to repeal and replace Obamacare flat-lined Monday night after two more senators said they would not give it a clean bill of health.

Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell floated an idea to vote on an old bill that would repeal Obamacare with a two-year delay to find a replacement for it.

That idea was almost immediately shot down when three other republican senators said they weren’t on board.

Those developments are getting lots of reaction from Washington and here at home.

Democratic Senator Gary Peters weighed in on the developments via twitter Tuesday. He says that it’s time for the GOP to work with democrats to find substantive policies that improve health care and reduce costs for all Americans.

Flint Democratic Representative Dan Kildee calls any plans to repeal Obamacare without a replacement “dangerous.” He says no law is perfect including the Affordable Care Act, but Kildee claims democrats are ready to work with republicans to fix the current system.

Congressman Tim Walberg released the following statement:

“As premiums continue to skyrocket and more insurers drop out of the marketplaces, we need to rescue families from a flawed and collapsing health care system. The House has passed a replacement of Obamacare, and the Senate’s lack of progress is disappointing. I remain committed to finding solutions that bring down costs, increase options, and restore control to patients and their doctors.”

“I’m tickled, I’m just pleased,” Lansing resident Laura Potter said.

To say that Potter is happy about the healthcare plan failing is an under-statement.

She says if it weren’t for Obamacare she wouldn’t have health-insurance.

“With Obamacare, I was able to do that very important colonoscopy which did correct some errors I was able to handle other couple of problems, issues that i’ve had which were nothing initially until they were something,” she said.

Potter is not alone she’s among millions who gained coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

But when it comes to how lawmakers on Captiol Hill are feeling, you get some mixed-reviews.

6 News went to Matt Grossmann, the director of public policy and social research at Michigan State University, to tell us what went wrong with the plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“I don’t think it’s right to sort of blame this on President Trump or Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan, I think they had a caucus with a lot of irreconcilable differences,” Grossmann said. “Even though they were all republicans there were some who wanted a complete repeal, there were some who wanted to keep the Medicaid expansion in their state so there is a broad range of views even in one caucus.”

Grossman said it’s now likely that healthcare will take a back-seat when it comes to President Trump’s agenda.

“I think they’ll remain in favor in general the position that we should repeal and replace Obamacare,” Grossmann said. “But in terms of whether it’ll be their top legislative priority I think people by now have realized it’s a very uphill battle if not, impossible and so it will go on the back burner when compared to issues like tax reform.”

For now, Obamacare is still the law of the land but for how long it’s still to be determined.