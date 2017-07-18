“Lilly” Pet Of The Day July 18

Meet “Lilly”, our Pet Of The Day today. Lilly is a sweet, 5-year-old female cat. She is a very calm, friendly girl. Lilly is a buff and white domestic shorthair. She loves to cuddle and head-butt when she is happy to see you. Lilly has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Lilly by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

Advertisement