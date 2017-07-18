Jackson County leaders to hold Medicaid roundtable

By Published:

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Despite the latest revelations about the Republican Senate Health Care bill a roundtable meeting is still planned today in Jackson County by an activist group opposed to the plan.

That meeting, organized by the group Progress Michigan, will include several local leaders in the discussion, including the superintendents of Jackson Public Schools and the Jackson County Intermediate School District.

They plan to outline what they believe would be the negative impacts of the American Health Care Act.

The roundtable will take place at the Jackson High School library from 11 a.m. to noon.

