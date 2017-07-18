Flint-area dad wins appeal in attack on teen suitor

Published:

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Supreme Court has thrown out the conviction of a Flint man who was accused of attacking his daughter’s boyfriend after finding them in a bedroom.

The court says Tmando Denson’s trial in Genesee County was spoiled when the prosecutor referred to an unrelated assault from 12 years earlier. The court said Monday that the prosecutor failed to show “it was logically relevant.” Past acts can be introduced only under limited circumstances.

Justice Kurtis Wilder disagreed with the 6-1 decision.

Denson was convicted of assault in 2014 and sentenced to at least five years in prison. Prosecutors said he repeatedly slashed a 17-year-old boy with a knife. He says he was defending his 15-year-old daughter.

