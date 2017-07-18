Brown, lawmakers celebrate bipartisan cap-and-trade victory

By Published:
Jerry Brown
Gov. Jerry Brown, center, flanked by lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, speaks of the passage of a pair of climate change measures, Monday, July 17, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California’s signature initiative to fight global warming will get another decade of life after lawmakers from both parties joined Gov. Jerry Brown in extending the law credited with reducing the state’s carbon footprint.

Monday night’s votes to renew California’s cap-and-trade program bolsters the Democratic governor’s quest to portray the state as a leader in the fight against climate change. One Republican in the Senate and seven in the Assembly joined a majority of Democrats to back the bill.

Members from both parties noted the contrast with Washington, where Republicans have struggled to pass legislation and have taken a skeptical view of regulations to combat greenhouse gases.

The bill passed over the objection of some environmentalists who said it fails to aggressively combat pollution. It now heads to Brown’s desk.

