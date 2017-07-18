2 injured in early morning shooting in Lansing

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Two men are hospitalized today following a shooting early this morning on the city’s southside.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. on the 800 block of Baker Street between South Cedar Street* and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

6 News photojournalist Dan Ray was on the scene as police taped off a portion of Baker Street while officers collected evidence early this morning.

Lansing Police tell us the two victims will survive and they’re questioning a man right now who’s considered a “person of interest” in the case.

we’re still working to find out what lead-up to the shooting but police say there was some kind of a fight earlier.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s