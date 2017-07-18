2 injured in early morning shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Two men are hospitalized today following a shooting early this morning on the city’s southside.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. on the 800 block of Baker Street between South Cedar Street* and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

6 News photojournalist Dan Ray was on the scene as police taped off a portion of Baker Street while officers collected evidence early this morning.

Lansing Police tell us the two victims will survive and they’re questioning a man right now who’s considered a “person of interest” in the case.

we’re still working to find out what lead-up to the shooting but police say there was some kind of a fight earlier.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.