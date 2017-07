LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A portion of a major highway is closed because of a deadly 3-car crash.

It happened around 9:30 this morning on the eastbound lanes of I-496 near South Waverly Road west of the city of Lansing.

Sheriff’s officials say at least one person has died and some others were hurt.

Drivers are asked to avoid I-496 between Waverly and Creyts roads until mid-afternoon.