The “Grandparents” phone scam back in Clinton County

CLINTON CO., Mich (WLNS) – It’s one of the oldest scams around and it has made its way back to people in Clinton County.

It’s the “Grandparents” phone scam and you should be on the lookout for it.

Here’s how it works: It begins with a phone call from a “grandchild”.

Now what grandparent would turn that down? And that’s exactly what the scammers are counting on.

A con artist who used the scam explained to CBS News how he fooled people and took their money.

“You just say, ‘Hey, how are you, hi grandma, hi grandpa… I’m in a little bit of trouble right now. If I tell you, just keep it between us, I’m on vacation, but I got into a little accident, and I was arrested for a DUI. Things got out of control, and I need you to send me the money.”

Even with all the warnings it is estimated that senior citizens are robbed of roughly $3 billion a year in scams.

It’s not difficult for callers to get their victims’ personal information online.

The most vulnerable seniors are over 65 years old because they are home and accessible.

One way to guard against scammers trying the “Grandparents” ploy is to ask a question that only your grandchild would know, such as the name of your pet.

Never give personal or financial information over the phone.

If you have any doubts at all about a caller you should hang up the phone and call police.