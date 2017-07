LASNING, Mich. (WLNS) – The internet has become a staple of our everyday lives so when we see a free wifi hotspot at a coffee shop or a hotel lobby, it’s exciting. Free wifi hotspots are gold mines for some people who work remotely or are on the road traveling, but what a lot of people don’t know is scammers are known to make fake hotspots to gain access to your personal information.

Watch above to learn more about how you can watch out for these scams and keep yourself safe.