JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – The murder trial for a Springport Township man is set to begin this afternoon in connection to the deaths of two teens.

Tracy Lawrence, 54, is charged with second degree murder for shooting and killing Hunter Lintz and Matthew McMillen.

Lawrence says the teens trespassed on his property in June of last year.

His attorneys argue their client felt like his life was in danger as the two teens broke into Lawrence’s vehicle.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted.