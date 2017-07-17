MSU athletic trainer in fatal crash that kills woman and child

SUMMERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News has learned that a man who was in a multi-vehicle crash that killed a woman and child last Friday, is an athletic trainer at Michigan State University.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Todd Moyer, 37, was driving southbound on US-23 Friday, when his pick-up truck struck the back of another car.

The other car was driven by an Gladys Johnson, 35, and had 5-year-old passenger Za-Kira Johnson inside. Authorities pronounced both dead at the scene. Johnson was from Ohio, but both were Redford residents at the time of the crash.

According to MSU’s website, Moyer is in his second season as strength and conditioning coach at MSU. He came here after working one season with the Tennessee men’s basketball program.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Bureau continues to investigate the accident. Anyone with information pertaining to the crash is asked to contact Deputy Sheriff Brian Quinn at 734-240-7493.