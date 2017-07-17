“Missy” Pet Of The Day July 17

Meet “Missy”, our Pet Of The Day today. Missy is a 1 1/2 year old cat. She’s a real cuddler who likes to be petted and loves to be close. She has her limits and she’ll let you know when she is done; a tail swish or watch her ears and you’ll know. Missy does well with other kitties and she’s okay with dogs but she had limited exposure. Missy is a good girl and is litterbox trained. You can learn more about Missy by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440.
