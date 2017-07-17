Man blames Tesla Autopilot feature for Minnesota crash

By Published:

DETROIT (AP) – A Minnesota man is blaming Tesla’s partially self-driving Autopilot system for a crash over the weekend.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says David Clark was driving his Tesla Model S sedan with four passengers Saturday evening in Hawick, Minnesota.

Clark told deputies that when he engaged the Autopilot feature, the car suddenly accelerated, left the roadway and overturned in a marsh. Clark and his passengers sustained minor injuries.

Palo Alto, California-based Tesla said it’s investigating and will cooperate with local authorities. Tesla said it hasn’t yet established whether the vehicle’s Autopilot feature was engaged, but it has no reason to believe it worked other than as designed.

Autopilot automatically drives, brakes and keeps the car within a lane. The system requires drivers to continually touch the wheel.

