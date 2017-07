EATON CO., Mich (WLNS) – Don’t be alarmed if you see two helicopters flying at low altitude over Eaton County this week.

The Wolverine Power Cooperative is having helicopters fly along the power lines to check for any problems.

You’ll see the helicopters in the air between July 17 and July 28, weather permitting.

The helicopters are dark blue with a gold stripe.

If you have any safety concerns you should contact Eaton County 911.