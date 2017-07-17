Lansing Police: Attempt to identify bank robbery suspect

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police Detective Joel Johnson is attempting to identify this Bank Robbery Suspect. The robbery took place on June 28 at the Comerica on 5000 block of S. Cedar.

The suspect might be associated with the vehicle in the picture. It is a 2002 – 2004 red/burgundy Ford Focus 4 door hatchback with front driver side fender black and hood being black .

If you have information with regard to either the Robbery suspect or the vehicle, you are asked to call the police.

Lansing Police Department: 517-483-4600
Lansing Detective Johnson: 517-483-4484
CRIME STOPPERS: 517-483-7867

