Coast Guard rescues 4 during annual boat race

MILWAUKEE (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard says it rescued four people from a capsized boat on Lake Michigan during the annual Chicago Yacht Club Race.

The Coast Guard says the four were clinging to the vessel’s hull and only two were wearing life jackets when rescued Sunday off the lakeshore community of Fox Point north of Milwaukee. The Coast Guard says the four are in good condition.

WISN-TV says that another person was rescued by a citizen after falling overboard in a separate incident Sunday.

Strong winds and waves have caused roughly two dozen boats to bow out of the annual 333-mile sailboat race from Chicago to Mackinac Island, Michigan.

Race organizers say 29 boats have exited as of Sunday afternoon. That included Windquest, a decorated vessel owned by Amway heirs Dick and Doug DeVos.

Infinite Diversion, a 62-footer, was first to finish Sunday morning in the Cruising Division. That division left Chicago on Friday and the Racing Division fleet left Saturday. About 300 boats overall are competing.

First held in 1898, it’s the oldest annual freshwater distance race in the world. Winners are determined based on a handicapping system.