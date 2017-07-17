Accused child killer’s trial to begin today

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – A murder trial is scheduled to start in Ingham County today for a man accused of killing his 5-year old step-daughter.

In addition to open murder, Thomas McClellan, 25, is also facing child abuse and arson.

According to police and prosecutors McClellan stabbed Luna Younger to death in their Delhi Township home back in November then started a fire to destroy the evidence.

If he is found guilty he facing *life* in prison.

McClellan originally was to face a jury but has changed his mind and will have a bench trial before a judge instead.

6 News has a crew inside the courtroom and will update this story online as it develops through the day.