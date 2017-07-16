US-127 sound wall delay frustrates nearby residents, what’s causing the delay?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If you’ve ever driven on US-127 near Lake Lansing Road, you can’t miss the tall, granite blocks lined up along the expressway.

Those were put there in the beginning of last year as part of a $5-million sound wall project to help block the noise for people living nearby but the project has suffered major delays since then.

While the sound of cars and semi-trucks zooming by on the expressway frustrates people living nearby, homeowners tell us they’re more disgusted that it’s taken more than a year to complete.

“It’s been a little frustrating,” said Kelly Pida.

For Pida who lives directly next to US-127, the sound of cars whipping by her home is not only a nuisance…

“It’s a very daunting sound,” Pida stated.

…but more of a reminder of how long the sound wall project has been in the works.

“It’s just been open ended promises as far as when this is going to be done,” Pida added.

The project began in March of last year but faced several set-backs in large part due to lack of project materials like its walls.

Gregory Losch is the project engineer and he explains the project’s biggest delay.

“We basically had to start over the process with a new fabricator. That basically determines when we’ll get back out there is when we have enough panels to start the project back up,” said Losch; Construction Engineer for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

Losch says crews did not anticipate the project to take this long to complete.

“This is a unique situation… all the projects I’ve been involved with this has not happened,” Losch stated.

Although no work is being done along the freeway right now, Losch says there’s a lot of things going on behind the scenes to get the sound wall up.

“Our next step is to continue to work with the fabricator to produce quality panels at a rate that can determine when we get back out on site,” Losch added.

He says nearly 1400 panels are needed to complete the sound wall and he also says crews plan to continue to work on the project come Fall of this year.