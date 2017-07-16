Motorcyclist in critical condition after striking deer

STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – At approximately 8 a.m., a 51-year-old man from Gregory struck a deer while riding his motorcycle.

He was traveling Westbound on the 1900 block of Catholic Church Road just East of Murray Road when the accident happened.

Ingham County Sheriff deputies tell 6 News the man was wearing a motorcycle helmet and alcohol and drugs are not considered a factor in the crash.

Officials say no one witnessed the accident but a passerby saw the man shortly after it happened and called 911.

The man is in critical condition at this time and was transported to Allegiance Hospital in Jackson.

6 News will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.