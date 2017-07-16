UPDATE: 9 year-old Jace Lyon found safe

UPDATE: A two day search for Jace Lyon is over after the Michigan State Police say he was found safe just before 9 p.m. Monday night.

According to police, Lyon was found hiding in a camper trailer not far from his home.



UPDATED 6:00 P.M.

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — For the second time this year, Hillsdale County is the center of a search for a missing 9-year-old boy.

And now there’s even more questions about what made Jace Lyon run away from home.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jace’s mother realized he was missing from their home on East Moore Road in Fayette Township outside the city of Hillsdale.

“The information we have is leading more towards a runaway,” said Lt. Andy Stoner of Michigan State Police, Jackson Post.

Michigan State Police and the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office continue to search high and low for the 9-year-old.

“His safety is our first concern,” Lt. Stoner said.

This isn’t the first time authorities have looked for Jace.

In January, a massive search effort was launched after he disappeared.

Two days later, he was found hiding under the stairs of a nearby house.

Court documents indicate Jace was removed from his mother’s care as authorities investigated allegations of abuse and neglect.

The documents say Jace ran away because he was afraid of his mother.

The case was dropped in April and Jace was allowed to return home.

The Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office says the court didn’t feel he was in any danger living with his mother.

Also, his mother was cooperative and both wanted to be together.

What prompted this most recent disappearance is unknown.

“That still needs to be looked at. A lot of that goes on the side of a social services aspect,” Lt. Stoner said.

Lt. Stoner said the focus right now is making sure Jace is found safe.

Because of where he was found last time, police are asking people in Hillsdale County to check their properties.

“If you notice any open doors that weren’t normally or shouldn’t be open please check it. Anything suspicious, just give us a call,” Lt. Stoner said.

If you’ve seen Jace Lyon or know where he is, authorities say the best number to call is 911.

PREVIOUS STORY:

HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI (WLNS) – For the second time this year, Jace Lyon has gone missing from his home in Hillsdale County’s Fayette Township.

According to the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Dept., the 9 year-old has been missing since around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Lyon is 4-foot-2 and approximately 55 pounds. He also has light brown hair, brown eyes, and a small scar on the left side of his head with missing hair.

The Michigan State Police Jackson Post along with the Hilldale County Sheriff’s Dept. has been searching for Lyon since Saturday night.

The first time Lyon went missing was back in January of this year, on January 18th. He was found safe two days later, on January 20th.

Court documents obtained by 6 News show that Lyon has a troubled home life.

In a petition to remove the 9 year-old from custody of his adoptive mother, Child Protective Services outlined allegations of abuse and neglect. The report lays out several details including Lyon telling investigators that his mother would spank him with a metal spoon.

He also told investigators that he was left home alone for hours, sometimes overnight, while his mother worked or stayed with friends.

When he went missing back in January, Lyon told investigators that when he left his house, he didn’t think about coming back.

It also states “Jace Lyon is afraid of his mother. He reports he doesn’t know what she will do.”

It is unclear what prompted Lyon to go missing again, however police are asking for your help to find him.

If you have any information on his whereabouts or happen to see him, call the Michigan State Police Jackson Post at (517) 780-4580 or the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Dept. at 517-437-7317.