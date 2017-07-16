MISSING: 9 year-old Jace Lyon missing from home for the second time this year

HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI (WLNS) – For the second time this year, Jace Lyon has gone missing from his home in Hillsdale County’s Fayette Township.

According to the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Dept., the 9 year-old has been missing since around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Lyon is 4-foot-2 and approximately 55 pounds. He also has light brown hair, brown eyes, and a small scar on the left side of his head with missing hair.

The Michigan State Police Jackson Post along with the Hilldale County Sheriff’s Dept. has been searching for Lyon since Saturday night.

The first time Lyon went missing was back in January of this year, on January 18th. He was found safe two days later, on January 20th.

Court documents obtained by 6 News show that Lyon has a troubled home life.

In a petition to remove the 9 year-old from custody of his adoptive mother, Child Protective Services outlined allegations of abuse and neglect. The report lays out several details including Lyon telling investigators that his mother would spank him with a metal spoon.

He also told investigators that he was left home alone for hours, sometimes overnight, while his mother worked or stayed with friends.

When he went missing back in January, Lyon told investigators that when he left his house, he didn’t think about coming back.

It also states “Jace Lyon is afraid of his mother. He reports he doesn’t know what she will do.”

It is unclear what prompted Lyon to go missing again, however police are asking for your help to find him.

If you have any information on his whereabouts or happen to see him, call the Michigan State Police Jackson Post at (517) 780-4580 or the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Dept. at 517-437-7317.