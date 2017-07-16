Firefighters battle structure fire in Ionia

IONIA, Mich. (WLNS) – Ionia Public Safety Officers say a structure fire broke out in the 400 block of Beresford Street at 3:06 am Sunday morning.

Officers say once they got to the scene, crews found a large fire burning in the back side of the residence.

An interior attack was made by crews and the fire was extinguished within about two hours.

Ionia Public Safety Officers say they were assisted by Saranac Community Fire Department, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police.

Officers say no one was injured.