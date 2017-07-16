Firefighters battle structure fire in Ionia

By Published:
Courtesy of the Ionia Department of Public Safety's Facebook Page

IONIA, Mich. (WLNS) – Ionia Public Safety Officers say a structure fire broke out in the 400 block of Beresford Street at 3:06 am Sunday morning.

Officers say once they got to the scene, crews found a large fire burning in the back side of the residence.

An interior attack was made by crews and the fire was extinguished within about two hours.

Ionia Public Safety Officers say they were assisted by Saranac Community Fire Department, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police.

Officers say no one was injured.

 

 

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s