Young girl raises money for vets by selling homemade lemonade

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) – A little girl who wants to make a big difference gave new meaning to the phrase “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade” Saturday.

That girl is 9-year-old Isabella Grimes, or “Izzy,” and she spent the morning and afternoon Saturday helping a very worthy cause by selling her homemade lemonade.

Izzy sold the sweet beverage at the Insane Inflatable 5k Race at Uncle Johns Cider Mill, and made money for Honor Flight.

The organization helps fly veterans out to our nation’s capital.

Izzy said she enjoys helping the veterans, who helped us.

“I like to help people out and Talons Out specifically helps veterans go to Washington D.C.,” she said. “Specifically, WWII veterans and Korean War veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorial.”

Last year, she raised enough money to send three veterans to Washington D.C. This year, she has a goal to send 10 more, so they can enjoy the many monuments.