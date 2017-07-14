Your chance to give and get food this weekend

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – For those needing help with it comes to food we’re here for you with a heads-up on a mobile food pantry in Lansing Saturday.

The pantry will be at the Plymouth Congregational Church on East Grand River Avenue from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until the food runs out.

City officials and the Greater Lansing Food Bank will be giving-out free, fresh, non-perishable food items.

If you go you’ll need to bring a valid state identification card or driver’s license and you’re encouraged to bring a box or bag to carry food.

And if you have food to share there’s a way you can help replenish the shelves at the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

The East Lansing Police Department is hosting a food drive and the goal is to fill one of their SWAT buses.

The event is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Patriarche Park.

Some of the things the Food Bank needs the most include canned beans, canned fish, canned fruit juice, canned meats, peanut butter, rice and soup.