This medical device-wearable could save your life in an emergency

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With technology playing a big role in our daily lives, it’s no surprise medical professionals have more options than ever when it comes to accessing patient information.

As wearables became more popular, people started using Fitbits and Apple Watches for medical purposes. Medical professionals could access information with the scan of a code and could learn about a patient within seconds. Now, instead of using a pricey fitness tracker to hold such information, there’s a new wearable made specifically for the eldery and children in case of an emergency. It’s called WRIXO.

