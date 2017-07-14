“Tator Tot” Pet Of The Day July 14

Meet “Tator Tot”, our Pet Of The Day today. Tator Tot is a pretty 2-year-old female calico cat. She has the sweetest personality and a cute little beauty mark on her face. Tator Tot is a very calm cat who really enjoys snuggle time. She would do well with another calm cat and probably a calm dog, too. Tator Tot has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Tator Tot by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.
