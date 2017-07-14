ScrapFest returns to Old Town

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Have you heard the phrase “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure?”

That is very true this weekend in Old Town.

Three hours plus two weeks.

That’s how long artists had to gather scrap metal then build original pieces of art for the annual ScrapFest.

Starting tonight 20 scrap sculptures will line the street in Old Town.

You can take a self-guided scrap sculpture walk to learn more about the pieces or wander and just enjoy them.

Those works of art will be auctioned off Saturday evening.

If you can’t take part in that other scrap creations can be won in a raffle.

There’s also going to be lots of art activities for the whole family, including food trucks, live music and more.

The event is free and open to everyone.