LANSING, Mich (WLNS0 – Police in Lansing need your help to track down a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint Thursday morning.

It happened at the Speedway station on East Michigan Avenue just west of U.S. 127.

The man took off with cash and merchandise around 4:30 a.m.

Take a good look at the security camera photos.

Officials say they’re looking for a man with long dread locks.

He’s thin and police say he’s 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

If you recognize the man please call 911.