New laws hit the books today

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There are several new laws on the books here in Michigan today.

The governor signed a stack of legislation Thursday, including the controversial proposal to lift the ban on switchblade knives.

That bill was introduced by Senator Rick Jones who says the ban was established back when switchblades were associated with street violence but now guns have taken-over that role.

Other supporters said the ban was unnecessary and unevenly enforced.

Governor Rick Snyder also put his signature to a bill that will maintain funding for attorney general Bill Schuette’s “Okay to Say” program.

It gives students a tip line they can call, or even text, to anonymously contact police about possible threats to the students or staff at their school.

Thousands of tips are sent in every year.

The program now has funding through 2021.

And the state got approval to spend just shy of $50 million on 27 land acquisitions and 87 development projects.

Everything was proposed by the “Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund”.

The money comes from the royalties paid by oil and gas companies that work on public land.

Governor Snyder originally called the legislation an “unconstitutional overreach” because it basically tells the Department of Natural Resources how to use its money.