Move begins to name part of M-52 for fallen Ingham County deputy

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – He died in the line of duty and now an effort has begun to memorialize Deputy Grant Whitaker.

Senator Curtis Hertel Jr. has introduced a bill to rename a portion of M-52 in memory of the Ingham County Deputy who died December 7, 2014.

The bill, introduced Wednesday, would rename a portion of M-52 in Stockbridge Township from the intersection of Highways M-52 and M-106 to the intersection of Highways M-52 and M-36 as the “Deputy Grant Whitaker Memorial Highway.”

“We have missed Deputy Whitaker every day in our district since this tragedy occurred, and his service and ultimate sacrifice for the residents of Ingham County is worthy of this recognition,” Sen. Hertel said.

Deputy Whitaker was killed in a car crash while pursuing a driver who was attempting to avoid a traffic stop.

During the chase, his patrol car left the roadway and struck a tree, causing his fatal injuries.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle was arrested, convicted of eluding police and driving on a suspended license, and sentenced to prison.