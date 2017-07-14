Move begins to name part of M-52 for fallen Ingham County deputy

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – He died in the line of duty and now an effort has begun to memorialize Deputy Grant Whitaker.

Senator Curtis Hertel Jr. has introduced a bill to rename a portion of M-52 in memory of the Ingham County Deputy who died December 7, 2014.

The bill, introduced Wednesday, would rename a portion of M-52 in Stockbridge Township from the intersection of Highways M-52 and M-106 to the intersection of Highways M-52 and M-36 as the “Deputy Grant Whitaker Memorial Highway.”

“We have missed Deputy Whitaker every day in our district since this tragedy occurred, and his service and ultimate sacrifice for the residents of Ingham County is worthy of this recognition,” Sen. Hertel said.

Deputy Whitaker was killed in a car crash while pursuing a driver who was attempting to avoid a traffic stop.

During the chase, his patrol car left the roadway and struck a tree, causing his fatal injuries.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle was arrested, convicted of eluding police and driving on a suspended license, and sentenced to prison.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s