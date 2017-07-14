Michigan State University sells off pieces of basketball practice floor

EAST LANSING, MI — You have the chance to take home a piece of Spartan basketball history today.

Head to the MSU Surplus Store on Friday July 14 for your chance to take home a 4 x 4 chunk of the 28-year-old practice floor, taken directly from the Breslin Center practice facility.

The store has a grand total of 600 sections for sale today, but according to the store Facebook page another shipment of flooring is expected to come in next week.

Gates open at 6:30 a.m., and the sale officially starts at 7:30 a.m. during the store’s normal business hours.

Customers will have the choice between painted and non-painted pieces, with a limit of 10 per person.

Each chunk weighs between 80-100 pounds.

For more information on the sale click here.